Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has revealed that the magpies would look for young talents in the transfer market to bring down the average age of the squad.

"The thing for us is we are trying to provide long-term growth. We have a longer-term vision. For us, we have an ageing squad. We need to invest in more young players. It's a big part and we need to get the average down," he said during a press conference.

They are already walking the talk and are being linked with 18-year-old Andre Santos from Brazil. They have also signed teenager Garang Kuol from Australia in the summer who will join them in January 2023.