Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea-linked Neymar triggers five-year PSG extension

After six months at Barcelona Dani Alves is once more a free agent, and keen for high-level football to bolster his hopes of making Brazil's World Cup trip to Qatar in November.

Now, a new front-runner has emerged for his signature in the shape of ambitious Serie A club Athletico Paranaense.

The Coritiba side's president has taken personal control of negotiations with the 39-year-old, but they are likely to face stiff competition before sealing any deal.

Read more here!