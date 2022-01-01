Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye Carrasco as Antony alternative

Manchester United close in on Dest from Barcelona
Am told United are making progress on Dest, too
Inter interested in Chalobah on Lukaku's recommendation
Inter Milan are eyeing a loan move for Chelsea defender Trevor Chalobah who has been recommended to the Italian club by Romelu Lukaku, reports Evening Standard.
With the arrival of defenders like Cucurella and Koulibaly, Chalobah may find it difficult to get a place in Tuchel's lineup and hence he could consider moving out from the Blues on loan this summer.
Leeds enquire about FC Zurich's Gnoto
Leeds United have expressed interest in signing FC Zurich forward Willy Gnoto in the ongoing transfer window according to the Daily Mail.
The Premier League club are reportedly offered an initial £4 million with future bonus payments for the player. Zurich had initially refused to let go of the youngster for anything less than £17 million but are not ready to discuss a potential transfer of Gnoto.
West Ham resume talks to sign Chelsea's Emerson
Talks have resumed between West Ham United & Chelsea over the signing of left-back Emerson
Man United enter race to sign Monaco's Vanderson
Manchester United are set to rival FC Barcelona in signing AS Monaco full-back Vanderson, reports SPORT.
The Red Devils have informed Monaco that they are ready to increase any offer that comes for Barcelona for the 21-year-old Brazilian.
Chelsea sign Cesare Casadei
Welcome to Chelsea, Cesare Casadei!
'No contact at all' between Dortmund and Ronaldo
Dortmund emerged as the latest potential suitors for Cristiano Ronaldo but they have now become the latest to rule themselves out of the saga involving the Manchester United striker.
As told by Jesco von Eichmann, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said: "I love this player, it's certainly a charming idea. To see Cristiano play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact at all between the parties involved. From that point of view, one should stop talking about it."
Everton attempted eleventh-hour Gibbs-White hijack
Nottingham Forest have made Morgan Gibbs-White their 16th signing of the summer transfer window but they faced very late competition for his signature.
As per John Percy of The Telegraph, Everton made it clear to Wolves that they were willing to match the bid but the player himself had his heart set on a reunion with Steve Cooper in the East Midlands.
Casemiro involved in today's Real Madrid training
Casemiro training with Real Madrid this morning.
Nottingham Forest confirm record-breaking Gibbs-White arrival
There's a new 🔟 on Trentside
Real Madrid hold interest in Guimaraes but Newcastle insist he's not for sale
It is increasingly likely that Casemiro will leave Real Madrid for Manchester United before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.
According to SPORT, Bruno Guimaraes is one of the players the Champions League holders are targeting as his replacement. Although, Newcastle have made it abundantly clear that the Brazilian midfielder is going nowhere this summer.
"Very positive" Aubameyang meeting between Chelsea and Barca
Pierre Aubameyang update. Been told meeting with Chelsea on Thursday night was "very positive", personal terms won't be an issue - Chelsea and Auba's camp are on the same page about contract.
It's now time for talks with Barça - €30m price tag considered too high.
Fulham hopeful of signing Maupay and Kluivert
In a bid to bolster their attack, Fulham are interested in signing Brighton forward Neal Maupay on a permanent deal for £15m, reports the Daily Mail.
Along with the French player, Fulham are also confident of sealing a loan deal for Justin Kluivert with AS Roma in the coming days.
Leicester to offer new contract to Maddison
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the club have initiated talks with their star midfielder James Maddison over a contract extension, reports the Daily Mail.
Maddison is set to extend his stay with the Foxes amidst rumours of Newcastle United's interest in the player.
Man Utd closing in on Casemiro; eye Carrasco as Antony alternative
Manchester United have almost sealed a deal for Real Madrid's Casemiro for £60 million and have now turned their attention towards PSV's Cody Gakpo and Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco, according to The Telegraph.
If the Red Devils fail to land Gakpo, they will look to sign Carrasco who will cost the Premier League side close to £25.5 million. They have given up on their primary target Antony for whom a bid of £67.6 million was rejected by Ajax.
Marseille open to Milik sale
Marseille are open to selling striker Arkadiusz Milik this summer, reports L'Equipe.
The club currently believes that no player is unsellable, with Marseille hoping to move Bamba Dieng and Duje Caleta-Car this summer.
But owner Frank McCourt is also not opposed to selling Milik, who has some suitors in Europe.
Revs sign star midfielder's brother
Sources: New England Revolution have signed free agent midfielder/winger Nacho Gil, pending the receipt of his visa. The deal is through the end of 2022.
Gil, 26, is the brother of Revs star Carles Gil & was training with NE. He's made 101 apps in LaLiga2
Atleti ready to manipulate Griezmann clause
Atletico Madrid may be obligated to pay Barcelona €40m to sign Antoine Griezmann at the end of the season, but the club is hoping to lower that amount.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the clause will trigger if Griezmann played 45 minutes in half of the club's matches, but Atleti does not want to pay the clause.
The club may not use Griezmann as a starter this season in an effort to avoid triggering the clause.
Nice after Marcelo (Foot Mercato)
French side Nice are pushing to sign Marcelo, reports Foot Mercato.
Marcelo is in contact with two clubs, including Nice, who have been looking for a left back all summer.
Nice had previously targeted Pervis Estupinan, who went to Brighton, but are now targeting Marcelo, whose salary shouldn't be a problem for the club.
Man Utd turn towards Antony alternatives
Man Utd will turn to PSV's Cody Gakpo after having 80m euro bid for Antony turned down by Ajax. Alternative is definitely Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco.