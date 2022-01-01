Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea hint new Mason Mount deal is close

PSG target Asensio
Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Marco Asensio, El Nacional reports.
The Spain international can leave Real Madrid for free next summer when his contract expires and could be set to swap the Spanish capital for the French one.
Roma to open Zaniolo contract talks
Roma are eager to tie Nicolo Zaniolo to a new contract.
The injured Roma star is expected back in the team in the near future and the Serie A club want him to commit to a new deal, with Calciomercato reporting they are targeting a contract that will run until 2027.
Pjanic flying out to complete move
Miralem Pjanic is now flying out of Barcelona to complete his move to Sharjah FC.
The Catalan giants have full agreement with the UAE side on a permanent deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Fulham confirm Fossey exit
Fulham have confirmed that defender Marlon Fossey has joined Belgian side Standard Liege on a permanent deal.
"It's a sad moment leaving Fulham and saying my goodbyes a few days ago was emotional. I've been in and around the club for about 12 years so I'm comfortable with everyone," he said.
"It's also exciting that I'm stepping into a new environment at a higher level than I was playing at last season. The key for me was to play at a higher level consistently, and hopefully if I put the work in I can achieve that now."
Alfie Devine signs new Spurs contract
Tottenham have announced that Alfie Devine has signed a new contract at the club.
The 18-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a deal that runs until 2027.
Nathan Redmond to join Besiktas
Nathan Redmond is set to leave Southampton and join Besiktas, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe were also interested, but Redmond has now made his decision and will fly out "imminently."
Chris Mepham signs new Bournemouth contract
Bournemouth have announced that defender Chris Mepham has signed a new contract at the club.
The 24-year-old has penned a two-year extension that will keep him at Bournemouth until 2025.
Bologna sack Sinisa Mihajlovic
Serie A side Bologna have announced the dismissal of coach Sinisa Mihajlovic after a disappointing start to the season.
“This decision had unfortunately become inevitable, despite the strong bond of affection that has been created with the club and the entire city in these emotional and dramatic three-and-a-half years,” read a statement.
“Unfortunately, even those sporting eras that brought satisfaction like these can run out of steam and lose that initial momentum.
“We thank Sinisa and his staff for facing their work, in extraordinary and delicate circumstances on a purely human level, with exceptional dedication and professionalism.”
Wolves to appeal Diego Costa decision
Wolves will appeal to the Football Association after failing to gain a work permit for striker Diego Costa, according to BBC Sport.
Costa is currently on his way to the club's training base and is waiting to hear the outcome of the appeal.
Brobbey makes startling Man Utd transfer revelation
Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has claimed that he was approached by Erik ten Hag to join his 'dream club' Manchester United in the summer.
"Dream club? Manchester United. Erik sent me a message, yes, to congratulate me, and to tell me that he would like to have me at Manchester United," he stated to ESPN.nl via Voetbal Primeur.
“But I’m not finished at Ajax yet, I want to show something here first," he added.
The forward had an impressive spell under Ten Hag where he seven goals and provided one assist in 11 Eredivisie games.
Rodgers set for massive compensation if sacked
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will be paid £10m in compensation if he is sacked, as reported by Daily Mail.
The Foxes are at the bottom of the table with just one point from six games, which is their worst start to a league campaign since 1983.
Chelsea will go again for Gvardiol in 2023
Newcastle and Barcelona both vying for Brazilian wonderkid
Newcastle United and Barcelona are keen to sign Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama, as reported by TNT Sports.
However, any club which tries to sign the teenager must pay a hefty fee as he has recently signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2027.
Mendy rejects Chelsea's opening renewal offer
Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy has rejected an initail renewal offer from Chelsea as it was less than the £190,000-a-week wages that Kepa Arrizabalaga earns, as reported by Evening Standard.
The Senegalese keeper helped Chelsea grab their second UEFA Champions League title and has also won the AFCON with his national team.
Chelsea could move for De Jong in January
Chelsea are set to revive their interest in Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong in Janaury, according to Football.London.
The Blues were actively pursuing De Jong, along with Manchester United, in the summer transfer window but could not complete the move and now they will once again try their hand when the market reopens in January.
Napoli were interested to sign Navas from PSG
Wolves eye Carroll as Costa replacement
Wolves will be looking to sign former England international Andy Carroll if their move for Diego Costa falls through, as reported by The Telegraph.
Carroll is a currently a free agent and he last played for West Bromwich Albion.
Costa's move to Wolves hangs in balance
Diego Costa's move to Wolves is in doubt as the striker's work permit has been rejected by the Home Office in UK, according to The Athletic.
The 33-year-old did not have the requisite points for his application to pass. But the club has appealed against the decision.
Mbappe open to Madrid move in the future
Kylian Mbappe does not rule out the possibility about a future transfer to Real Madrid.
"You never know what’s going to happen,” Mbappe said to New York Times.
“You’ve never been there, but it seems like it’s like your house, or something like this,” he further added.
Chelsea continue to track Alvarez
Chelsea will once again join the race to sign Edson Alvarez from Ajax in the January transfer window, as reported by Metro via the Evening Standard.
The Blues missed out on the midfielder in the summer and had to settle for Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus.
Caicedo comments on future amidst Liverpool links
Moises Caicedo insists that he is happy at Brighton despite being consistently linked to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.
“I’m not thinking about any other club than Brighton. This is the club where I am now and I will give everything for this club and to keep doing well here," he stated.
However, the midfielder started following several Liverpool players on Instagram ahead of deadline day which sparked further speculation.
Utd, Liverpool, and Bayern in race to sign Gavi
Manchester United, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich are all interested to sign Barcelona teenager Gavi, as reported by Independent via Bild.
The midfielder is an key member of Xavi's squad and has started all the matches in La Liga so far in this campaign.
Costa set for Wolves medical
Chelsea hint at new Mason Mount deal
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has hinted that midfielder Mason Mount is set for a new contract, according to the Mirror.
The Blues chief liked a tweet by Fabrizio Romano that states: "Talks are already in place since long time and he’s waiting for the club to send new, final proposal. Negotiations will continue soon."
Wolves fear Diego Costa move will collapse
Wolves are worried that a move for striker Diego Costa will collapse, according to The Sun.
Bruno Lage's side fear his work permit application will be turned down because of his lack of recent international appearances.
Gala boss confirms Icardi interest
Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has confirmed he wants to bring Mauro Icardi to the club from PSG.
"We want to complete Mauro Icardi and Kaan Ayhan deals as soon as we can," he said as reported by Fabrizio Romano.
Kovacic told Chelsea to sign Gvardiol
Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has revealed he recommended the Blues sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol in the summer transfer window.
"At the club, they asked me about Josko, I told them all the best," he told reporters. "I don’t need to say anything about his football, they know what kind of player he is, and his character is excellent.
"I have seen in the national team how eager he is to play, he has a great career ahead of him, and I hope that one day we will play together in the club."
Napoli didn't want Cristiano Ronaldo
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has insisted his team were never close to signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, as reported by Ben Jacobs for CBS Sports.
He said: "There was nothing true. We have an excellent relationship with Mendes, but there was nothing concrete. I am sorry to say we have never been in real negotiations with Manchester United."
