Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea hint new Mason Mount deal is close

Fulham have confirmed that defender Marlon Fossey has joined Belgian side Standard Liege on a permanent deal.

"It's a sad moment leaving Fulham and saying my goodbyes a few days ago was emotional. I've been in and around the club for about 12 years so I'm comfortable with everyone," he said.

"It's also exciting that I'm stepping into a new environment at a higher level than I was playing at last season. The key for me was to play at a higher level consistently, and hopefully if I put the work in I can achieve that now."