Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino must wait until summer for Man Utd job

Pochettino must wait until summer for Man Utd job (Daily Star)
Argentine will not be permitted to leave PSG mid-season
Mauricio Pochettino will have to wait another six months to take over at Manchester United, claims the Daily Star.
The Argentine is the club's top candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a permanent basis but Paris Saint-Germain will not allow him to walk out midway through the season, while United have not made a formal approach for his services.
Liverpool target Raphinha committed to Leeds
Leeds United's Brazil ace Raphinha is convinced that he can achieve his ambitions at Elland Road, despite the club's lowly league position.
“Without a doubt," the Liverpool target told BBC Radio Leeds.
“When you bring together players with a real, strong, winning desire together with the manager, the coaching staff, fans who love the club, you create a wonderful atmosphere in the stadium and at the training ground.
“Marcelo Bielsa demands a lot of us. We know that. We’re used to it. We listen to him. He helps us develop and evolve as players, as professionals."
Barcelona prepare new Araujo deal
Barcelona have already prepared a new contract for star defender Ronald Araujo, according to Sport.
The young Uruguayan has made a big impression at Camp Nou and could sign an extension within the next few weeks.
Man Utd prepare six-man caretaker manager shortlist
Manchester United have contacted six potential managers to take the job at Old Trafford until the end of the season, claims the Mirror.
Ernesto Valverde, Ralf Rangnick, Paulo Fonseca, Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia have all held interviews with the club, while current interim boss Michael Carrick could also be left in his post, although United favour an outside hire.
Mount happy at Chelsea
Mason Mount is happy at Chelsea and will be offered a fresh contract at Stamford Bridge, reports the Telegraph.
Mount has seen his name linked with several top European clubs, but the Blues have no intention of selling their star midfielder.