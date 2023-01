90min reports that Napoli have now made an opening bid for Azzedine Ounahi worth €15m (£13.2m) plus add-ons, and the offer includes an initial loan-back agreement.

The Moroccan midfielder impressed in Qatar this winter and has subsequently been linked with a move to the likes of Leicester City who have also reportedly put in an offer.

It seems as though Ounahi could well be leaving Angers in the very near future.