Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG plot £59m bid for Man City star Bernardo Silva

Nottingham Forest set to sign Wolves' Gibbs-White
Newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest are closing in on signing Wolves' attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, reports The Telegraph.
Reportedly Wolves have already accepted Forest's offer of £25m up front and £7-10m in add-ons for the English youngster. The total deal could go up to a maximum of £42.5m.
Man Utd's Amad Diallo could join Nice on loan
Ligue 1 club Nice are looking to sign Manchester United forward Amad Diallo on loan this summer, according to Football Insider.
Reportedly the Red Devils' boss Erik ten Hag has decided to send the 20-year-old out on loan for further development of the player and France could be his possible next destination.
Hudson-Odoi could leave Chelsea on loan
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to leave the club on loan this summer and Newcastle United could be his possible destination, reports The Northern Echo.
Other than the Magpies, Southampton and Borussia Dortmund are also tracking the out of favour Chelsea star.
Ndombele set to complete loan move to Napoli (Romano)
Medical tests right now for Tanguy Ndombele as new Napoli player. He is in Italy to complete his move on loan until June 2023, €1m fee. 🚨🔵 #Napoli— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2022
Tottenham will receive €30m in case Napoli decide to activate buy option clause next year.
Zanka extends stay at Brentford
August 18, 2022
Liam Delap joins Stoke City
Welcome to the family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HVKgF6Kruw— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 18, 2022
Arsenal youngster heading to Hull on loan
Arsenal youngster Salah Oulad M'Hand is all set to join Hull City on loan this summer, reports GOAL's Charles Watts.
Hull are set to sign the 18-year-old midfielder on loan now with an option to buy next summer. An announcement is expected in the next 24 hours.
Man Utd need to shell out big bucks for Antony
Manchester United will have to spend heavily if they want to sign Antony from Ajax, according to the Daily Mail.
The Red Devils, reportedly, need to pay £67.5million in order to lure Antony from the reigning Eredivisie champions. United boss Erik ten Hag is believed to be an admirer of the Dutch footballer.
Arsenal Women sign Lina Hurtig
I’m passing the phone to ______ 🤭 pic.twitter.com/t1RdaJ8aVB— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 18, 2022
Southampton close to sign Man Utd's James Garner
Southampton are the frontrunners to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner this summer, reports Manchester Evening News.
Reportedly three other clubs, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are also keen on adding the player to their ranks but the Saints are currently leading the race.
Napoli sign Giovanni Simeone
Benvenuto Cholito! #ADL pic.twitter.com/36xfMFdtS0— AurelioDeLaurentiis (@ADeLaurentiis) August 18, 2022
Crystal Palace hold talks to re-sign Wan-Bissaka
Out of favour Manchester United right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could head back to Crystal Palace this summer, according to Evening Standard.
Under new coach Erik ten Hag, Diogo Dalot has been preferred in the right-back position instead of the Wan-Bissaka. Palace have held talks with the Red Devils in order to bring back the English international to Selhurst Park.
Newcastle prepare bid for Joao Pedro (Romano)
Newcastle are preparing new bid for João Pedro, to be submitted in the next hours. Opening proposal turned down but Newcastle are now ready to insist. João's keen on the move. ⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 #NUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2022
Watford will decide soon as they're also in talks with Crystal Palace for Ismaila Sarr. pic.twitter.com/bEom7TZMYf
Barcelona eye move for Thomas Meunier
FC Barcelona have made Belgian full-back Thomas Meunier their transfer target in the ongoing summer window, reports MundoDeportivo.
After missing out on Cesar Azpilicueta, who extended his contract with Chelsea, Xavi Hernandez has reportedly asked the club to rope Meunier.
Chelsea wants Casemiro!
Chelsea are interested in roping in Brazilian midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid this summer, according to 90min.
Other than the Blues, Manchester United too are keen on signing the 30-year-old defensive midfielder but Real Madrid would only think of letting the player leave if they receive an offer somewhere around €60m.
Benfica's Goncalo Ramos in Southampton's radar
Southampton are keen on signing Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos, reports Talksport.
The Saints are reportedly ready to pay £25million as transfer fee for the forward which will the maximum amount they have ever paid. They also face stern competition from Newcastle United and Wolves are also interested in the Portuguese player.
West Ham out of race to sign Chelsea's Emerson
Brighton want Chelsea's Gilmour
Man Utd eye Asmir Begovic
Manchester United are keen on signing Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, reports Telegraph.
The 35-year-old custodian is being eyed as a backup for David De Gea although Everton are keen to retain Begovic's services.
Matheus Nunes joins Wolves
𝐿𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡𝑠, 𝑐𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑟𝑎, 𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏!— Wolves (@Wolves) August 17, 2022
Welcome, Matheus.
🎬✍️ pic.twitter.com/3wLD0QCLm5
Forest target Odriozola
Nottingham Forest are working on the signing of Alvaro Odriozola from Real Madrid.
AS reports the Premier League side are looking to continue their busy summer window business by signing the right-back, who is not part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans.
Man Utd move for five players (Telegraph)
Manchester United are trying to sign five more players before the end of the transfer window.
The Telegraph reports they are after a new right-back, two midfielders, a winger and a striker.
Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all among their list of targets reported by the outlet.
Napoli near Raspadori signing
Napoli are on the verge of signing Giacomo Raspadori from Sassuolo, Calciomercato says.
The 22-year-old forward reached an agreement with the Stadio San Paolo some time ago and now the two clubs have finally struck a deal that will likely see him join Napoli by the end of the week.
PSG plot £59m Bernardo Silva bid (The Times)
Paris Saint-Germain are trying to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.
According to The Times, the French club are willing to pay £59 million ($71m) to land the Portugal star this summer.
Atletico confident Man Utd target Cunha will stay
Atletico Madrid are not worried about the prospect of losing Matheus Cunha this summer, GOAL understands.
Manchester United are after the 23-year-old but Atletico will not let him go for anything less than his release clause, which is believed to be in excess of €100 million ($102m/£84m), and they believe that will deter the Red Devils.