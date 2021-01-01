Transfer news and rumours LIVE: City to rival Barca for Haaland

City to rival Barca for Haaland (Sport)
Premier League champions eye Dortmund star
Manchester City are prepared to go all in on their pursuit of Erling Haaland, priming them as Barcelona's key rivals for the Borussia Dortmund man next summer, per Sport.
The Bundesliga outfit have already insisted that they will not sell their prize man in the winter, but may be resigned to losing him at the end of the current campaign.
The future of the Leeds-born Norway international has been one of the sagas of the season - and now Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions could fight a potential move to Camp Nou every step of the way.
Celtic want Carter-Vickers full-time
Celtic are considering a full-time move for Tottenham loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers, says The Herald.
Boss Ange Postecoglou has overseen the USMNT international's steady rise this term in Glasgow, where he has become a core part of the squad.
Now, he could well make his switch to Scotland permanent beyond the end of the year.
Atletico wait on Trippier offer
Atletico Madrid are waiting for Newcastle official proposal for Kieran Trippier. He's the main target as right back as reported days ago, and he's out of contract in 2023 with Atléti - there are also other names in the list. ⚪️ #NUFC https://t.co/6H4zAv9486— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2021
Burnley prepare Neil move
Burnley are prepared to make a move for Sunderland prospect Dan Neil following his strong showing in the north-east, per The Sun.
The 20-year-old impressed in his side's Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal, with the Clarets having their heads turned by his performance.
Now Sean Dyche's men will look to snap him up - and could well offer to send him back on loan for the rest of the campaign to the Black Cats to sweeten the deal.
Dortmund eye triple raid on La Liga
Borussia Dortmund are considering a trio of moves for players among La Liga's biggest clubs, per Fichajes.
The Bundesliga outfit - who could well lose their star man in Erling Haaland next term - have slipped off the pace in the title race against Bayern Munich.
Now, they hope to bolster their ranks and could turn to any combination of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Luka Jovic and Riqui Puig to do it.
Cavani eyes January exit (Ekrem Konur)
Man Utd star wants to leave Old Trafford
🚨Edinson Cavani wants to end his contract with Manchester United in January. #MUFC 🔴— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) December 25, 2021
Milan plot Ziyech swoop
AC Milan are planning a move for Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech, as the latter continues to cut a figure on the fringes of Stamford Bridge, says Fichajes.
The Morocco international has seldom been a first-choice pick under Thomas Tuchel and was an unused substitute in the Blues' Champions League final win earlier this year.
But the Serie A heavyweights feel they could benefit from this and secure a coup to bring him to San Siro.
Boga headed for Atalanta
Jeremie Boga is now set for Atalanta on Christmas day. Deal done between clubs for the former Chelsea winger. @GoalNews https://t.co/VhEdpeth9O— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 25, 2021