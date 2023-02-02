Moises Caicedo's agent has admitted he does not know what will happen in the future after seeing the midfielder denied a move away from Brighton in the January transfer window.

Manuel Sierra has told Marca90Ec, via Olé, that Caicedo did receive offers but that he is now concerned an injury could scupper any future chances of a big-money move.

"The offers were received, you see what is on the table and Moises says that he wants to go forward, that it is the dream of his whole life," he said. "That it is an opportunity that may not be repeated in life.

“In that statement, he expresses his wish and his gratitude to the club because they gave him the chance to fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League. We don’t know what can happen tomorrow, maybe he trains and gets injured. We can’t know what’s going to happen."