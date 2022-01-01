Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca close on Dembele & Rapinha double signing

Sassuolo reject PSG's Scamacca approach
ULTIM'ORA MERCATO— skysport (@SkySport) July 8, 2022
BLITZ DEL PSG: INCONTRATO SASSUOLO PER SCAMACCA
OFFERTA DA 30 MLN + 5 DI BONUS, NO DEI NEROVERDI#SkySport #SkyCalciomercato #Scamacca #Sassuolo #PSG
Barca close on Dembele & Rapinha double signing (Fabrizio Romano)
Ousmane Dembélé. Barcelona and player’s camp are really close to find full agreement, matter of details - but new deal depends on Barça’s green light. Decision now up to Barcelona, more than Dembélé. 🚨🇫🇷 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2022
Ousmane, waiting for FCB to decide.
Raphinha, part of this ‘domino’. pic.twitter.com/M1mCVqT457
Lampard lines up two new Everton signings
Everton boss Frank Lampard is keen to complete deals for two new faces, reports the Mirror.
Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters and Chelsea prospect Armando Broja are both close to Goodison Park, but Everton must first be cleared to resume spending by the Premier League.
Rooney set for DC United return
Wayne Rooney is considering a surprise return to MLS and DC United, reports the Daily Mail.
Rooney resigned from Derby County this summer and could now become the head coach at the American club, where he enjoyed a spell as a player.
Alvarez leaves Argentina en route to become Man City player
JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ Y UNA DESPEDIDA A PURA EMOCIÓN 💔— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) July 8, 2022
El delantero dejó el país para sumarse al Manchester City y así lo vivió junto a sus familiares. pic.twitter.com/KaAUoVdpYZ