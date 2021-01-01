Man Utd join hunt for Gavi (Todofichajes)
Spanish teenager is in demand
Manchester United are the latest club to declare an interest in Barcelona starlet Gavi, according to Todofichajes.
The 17-year-old has a €50 million (£42m/$56m) release clause in his contract that Barca are desperate to remove by agreeing fresh terms, but an agreement has yet to be reached.
That has put a host of clubs on alert - including Manchester United, who view the midfielder as a natural replacement for Paul Pogba.
Charlotte sign Sisniega
Charlotte FC have signed Mexican goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega for $50,000 General Allocation Money
We have acquired goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega from LAFC for General Allocation Money.— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) December 12, 2021
MORE INFO: https://t.co/QZib88880E pic.twitter.com/9TBi2VuZYu
Nashville land Zubak
Nahsville have signed forward Ethan Zubak from LA Galaxy in exchange for their natural first-round pick (21st overall) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.
SoCal ➡️ Southeast— Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) December 12, 2021
We've acquired forward Ethan Zubak (@ethanzubak) from @LAGalaxyhttps://t.co/63WA7RMnSm | @scoutnashville pic.twitter.com/ScJQTE6jxv
Ulloa signs new Miami deal
Inter Miami midfielder Victor Ulloa has signed a new two-year contract.
The 29-year-old had made 45 appearances for Miami since joining from FC Cincinnati in 2019.
Re-Signed: Victor Ulloa ✍🏽 #InterMiamiCF’s midfielder Ulloa has been re-signed to a new two-year deal!— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 12, 2021
Read all the details: https://t.co/F9lFganVgs
Prem trio eye Jansson
Leicester, Newcastle and Everton have all expressed an interest in Brentford defender Pontus Jansson, reports the Guardian.
Jansson is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet committ to a new deal, meaning the Bees may be tempted to cash-in on the 30-year-old next month rather than risk losing him for nothing.
Despite his contract winding down Brentford will still want as big a fee as possible for the former Leeds defender, who has started all 16 of their Premier League games this season.