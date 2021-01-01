Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea plot £84m Chiesa swoop

Zinchenko emerges on Newcastle radar
Oleksandr Zinchenko has emerged on Newcastle's transfer radar - according to the Daily Mail.
The Magpies are weighing up a January loan move for the 24-year-old, who has only played 56 minutes of Premier League football for City so far this season.
Zinchenko has slipped behind Joao Cancelo in the squad pecking order, and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could look to bring him in to boost his side's chances of avoiding relegation.
Gaya sends Valencia renewal message
Jose Luis Gaya has sent Valencia fans a message regarding a potential contract renewal.
The 26-year-old is set to become a free agent in 2023, and has been strongly linked with a move away from Mestalla.
However, Gaya has now confirmed that he has held initial talks with Valencia over a renewal, telling Las Provincias: “I have always said that Valencia CF is my home and it will always be my team. I am very comfortable, I have a contract until 2023 and I know that we have started a renewal process.”
Araujo contract talks at Barca complicated by PL interest
Ronald Araujo’s contract talks at Barcelona are being complicated by reported interest from Premier League clubs - according to ESPN.
A number of English clubs are tracking the 22-year-old defender as he edges towards the final 18 months of his current deal.
Barca want Aruajo to commit to a new five-year agreement, but have been shocked by his salary demands.
Chelsea prepared to sell Pulisic
Chelsea are prepared to sell Christian Pulisic in 2022 - according to El Nacional.
The 23-year-old has received a few offers ahead of the January window, and the Blues will entertain those that come from outside the Premier League.
Barcelona are among the interested clubs, but Chelsea will demand at least £42 million ($56m) for Pulisic.
Liverpool consider January move for Sarr
Liverpool are considering a January move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr - according to Calciomercato.
The Reds could look to bring in the 23-year-old to provide extra cover in attack.
Sarr could be targeted by Liverpool as early as January, despite the fact he still has three years left on his contract at Watford.
Man Utd join Vlahovic race
Manchester United have joined the race to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic - as the Daily Mail reports.
Manchester City, Tottenham and Juventus have all been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, who is expected to leave Florence next summer.
The Red Devils could look to beat the competition to Vlahovic’s signature, having just started keeping tabs on his performances for Fiorentina.
Kepa touted for loan move to Lazio
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa is being touted for a loan move to Lazio - according to Calciomercato.
The Blues are ready to sanction the 27-year-old’s temporary departure as he continues to play second fiddle to Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge.
Meanwhile, ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is looking for another No.1 at Lazio, and could be open to a reunion with Kepa in Italy.
Inter, Milan & Napoli all chasing Belotti
Inter, Milan and Napoli are all chasing the signature of Torino striker Andrea Belotti - according to Calciomercato.
Fiorentina and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the 27-year-old, whose current contract expires in June 2022.
Belotti has already decided against extending with Torino, and a bidding war between Italy’s top clubs could erupt when he becomes a free agent next summer.
Tottenham to return for Stuttgart striker Kalajdzic
Tottenham are planning to return with another approach for Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic next summer - according to Fussball Transfers.
Spurs registered an interest in the 24-year-old earlier this year, and could revive their pursuit at the end of the season.
Stuttgart may be prepared to sell Kalajdzic if they receive a suitable offer and Antonio Conte is looking to bolster his attacking options at Tottenham.
Chelsea plot £84m Chiesa swoop (Calciomercato)
Juve talisman touted for Premier League switch
Chelsea are plotting an £84 million ($112m) move for Juventus star Federico Chiesa - according to Calciomercato.
Bayern Munich have also been linked with the 24-year-old, who is technically still on loan from Fiorentina.
Juve are set to sign Chiesa permanently next summer, but Chelsea are ready to offer him an alternative next destination.