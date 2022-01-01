Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea set sights on Dembele

Portland Timbers announce Valeri's departure
Forever our maestro.💚💛
After 9 magical seasons, legend Diego Valeri has transferred to his boyhood club Lanús in Argentina.
The clubs will play a testimonial match in 2023, and upon retirement Valeri will become a Timbers ambassador.
#RCTID
Watford plot swoop for Liverpool's Phillips
Watford are plotting a swoop for Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips - according to the Evening Standard.
Claudio Ranieri is eager to bolster his defensive ranks this month and Phillips is thought to be open to a move away from Anfield.
The 24-year-old is playing a bit-part role in Liverpool's squad at the moment, but would likely see far more regular minutes at relegation-battling Watford.
Crystal Palace pull out of Ramsey race
Crystal Palace have pulled out of the race to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey - according to The Daily Mail.
The Eagles were thought to be interested in a January deal for the 31-year-old, who has been told he can leave the Allianz Stadium this month.
Ex-Arsenal star Ramsey has already turned down Newcastle, Wolves, Burnley, with Palace now deciding against making a formal offer for the Welshman.
Feyenoord sign USMNT starlet Bassett on loan from Colorado Rapids
Liking this American boyyy! 🇺🇸
#CoolKidCole
Mourinho rules himself out of Everton running
José Mourinho confirms he's not interested in Everton job: "Right now I wouldn't change my job here at Roma with another one. I gave my world to Roma for three years and I feel this is my project".