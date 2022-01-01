Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter's Lukaku interest cooling

Fulham make Leno push
True✅ Joannis Koukoutrigas, Agent of Bernd Leno confirms: „Yes, Fulham is trying hard to get Bernd. Very professionally.“ The Agent doesn't rule out Leno is staying at Arsenal to be the number one (via @altobelli13) @Arsenal @FulhamFC— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 13, 2022
Inter's Lukaku interest cooling (Terreur)
Club realise they might not have the resources to bring back forward
Inter's interest in bringing back Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea may be cooling as they consider the financial ramifications of such a move, reports HLN's Kristof Terreur.
While Lukaku is said to be pushing for a return to Italy, the feeling may no longer be mutual.
Getafe make Wass inquiry
Getafe have asked Atletico Madrid about the availability of Daniel Wass, according to Marca.
Wass made just one La Liga appearance in his first season after joining Atletico Madrid from Valencia, in part because of injury issues.
Roma to go back for Celik
AS Roma are preparing a new bid for Mehmet Zeki Çelik. Talks ongoing with Lille, José Mourinho wants him as priority target, as per @DiMarzio. 🔴🇹🇷 #ASRoma— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2022
Negotiations will continue this week with a new proposal.
Inter near Bellanova deal
Inter are set to sign former Bordeaux right back Raoul Bellanova, deal at final stages with Cagliari for €8m plus add-ons. ⚫️🔵🇮🇹 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2022
Inter are also progressing in talks to sign Albanian talent Kristjan Asllani from Empoli - personal terms already agreed.