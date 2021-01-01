Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plot Richarlison move

Arsenal plot Richarlison move (Fichajes)
The forward scored against the Gunners on Monday and is now wanted to bolster their forward line
Arsenal are plotting a move for Everton forward Richarlison, claims Fichajes.
The Brazilian striker bagged a goal against the Gunners on Monday and had another two narrowly called off by VAR. His performance has apparently added to Mikel Arteta's desire to bring him to London.
Richarlison continues to be tracked by Paris Saint-Germain as well after being targeted by the French giants over the summer.
Moyes: West Ham will prioritise defensive reinforcements
West Ham manager David Moyes has said injuries to key defenders, including Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna, have changed the team's transfer plans for January.
"We've picked up a few injuries to some defenders so that could make us look differently," Moyes told reporters on Wednesday.
"I think we had hopefully been looking to add a forward player but we had a problem with that even in the summer window, where we were trying but there was nothing there and that's not to say there would be anything there in January.
"So I think it will mean that we have to start maybe considering looking for a defender if possible but we will see how it goes because there's nothing decided yet."
Besiktas want to cut short Pjanic loan
Besiktas want to cut short their loan deal for Miralem Pjanic, according to Sport, as the Turkish club are disappointed in his conditioning.
They feel his performance level has nosedived after a positive start to the season, however parent club Barcelona see little use in having him back.
New Mexico re-sign Tambakis
Alex Tambakis, New Mexico’s no.1 🖤💛. Our 2021 Newcomer of the Year, is back for more in 2022! 🇬🇷 #SomosUnidos pic.twitter.com/z0c58Li0XJ— New Mexico United (@NewMexicoUTD) December 8, 2021
Shakhtar extend Moraes
⚒ FC Shakhtar has extended the contract with Junior Moraes! 🧡— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) December 8, 2021
The new deal with the striker expires on June 30, 2022.
Find out more: https://t.co/buI2WiziN3.#Shakhtar pic.twitter.com/FApJ03Tg3u