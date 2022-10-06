Gerard Pique is struggling for game time at Barcelona and he may look to leave the club either in January or next summer. He could choose a move that would have the potential to benefit him financially as he owns a club in the Spanish second tier, FC Andorra.

The club's manager (who couldn't say anything else!) revealed that he'd love to have the veteran centre-back in his side. Eder Sarabia told SPORT: “Sign Pique? I’d do it with my eyes closed. We saw him in the Champions League and against Mallorca. He’s playing a bit less but he’s still got a couple of years in the elite."