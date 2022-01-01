Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea reassure Aubameyang after Tuchel exit

Icardi joins Galatasaray on loan

2022-09-08T22:35:53.478Z

Galatasaray have completed the signing of Mauro Icardi as the club continues its summer overhaul.

Icardi joins the likes of Lucas Toerreira, Dries Mertens and Juan Mata as summer signings.

Ex-Napoli defender ends up in Turkey

2022-09-08T22:25:35.858Z

Former Napoli defender Kevin Malcuit has signed with MKE Ankaragucu, the club confirmed.

Ankara finished first in the Turkish second division last season, earning promotion to the Super Lig.

He joins former Real Madrid and PSG winger Jese Rodriguez at the club.

Karius bound for Newcastle

2022-09-08T22:24:09.012Z

Loris Karius has signed a contract with Newcastle, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The ex-Liverpool goalkeeper, who has been without a club, signed a short-term deal on Wednesday night.

Tonali set for new Milan deal

2022-09-08T22:20:21.384Z

AC Milan are moving to lock up Sandro Tonali with a new contract, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.

Tonali looks set to sign a new deal through 2027, having made 87 appearances so far at age-22.

Chelsea reassure Aubameyang

2022-09-08T22:14:42.622Z

Chelsea's owners have assured Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that he still has a place at the club, reports the Telegraph.

A favourite of Thomas Tuchel, the ex-Arsenal star was signed just ahead of the transfer deadline, only to see the German boss fired this week after just one game together.

But Aubameyang has been reassured that the signing was not made just to appease Tuchel, with Chelsea saying they expect him to play a key role under Graham Potter.