Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leeds star Phillips to snub Man Utd & join City

Alonso moves closer to Barca move
Discussions between Barcelona and Marcos Alonso are well advanced. He only wants to go back to Spain as soon as possible. 🇪🇸 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2022
Alonso deal will depend on price tag, still waiting for Chelsea decision. Barça have no intention to pay a huge fee as he’s out of contract in 2023. https://t.co/SBjzJEqTZF
Leeds star Phillips to snub Man Utd & join City (Mirror)
Lifelong Leeds fans not interested in Old Trafford switch
Manchester City are poised to beat rivals United to the signature of Kalvin Phillips, according to the Mirror.
Phillips is a lifelong Leeds United fan and is not prepared to leave the Whites for their bitter rivals, while City are keen on the £50 million-rated midfielder as a potential replacement for Ilkay Gundogan.
Neville readies coaching raid on Man Utd
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville is preparing an audacious raid for one of the members of the Red Devils' coaching staff, claims the Sun.
Neville wants to recruit United's Under-23 boss Neil Wood to take over at Salford City, currently in League Two.
Di Maria ready to complete Juventus switch
Angel #DiMaria is one step away to #Juventus as a free agent. Contract until 2023 (€7M/year). They are talking to insert an option for another season. #transfers https://t.co/uYpof4bduU— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 18, 2022
Marcos Antonio wanted by Lazio
#Lazio | Chi è Marcos Antonio, il centrocampista dello #Shaktar vicino alla @OfficialSSLazio https://t.co/gnCFsScEcK— Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) May 18, 2022