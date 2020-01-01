Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid make contact with Pochettino

Man City close to £18m Sarmiento signing
Manchester City look set to sign Dario Sarmiento from Estudiantes in a deal worth around £18 million ($24m).
TodoFichajes claims the Premier League giants are close to an agreement with the Argentine side over a deal for the 17-year-old winger.
He could quickly be sent on loan to another club to gain experience before he becomes part of Pep Guardiola’s squad.
Atletico make Milik top priority
Atletico Madrid are lining up a January bid for Arkadiusz Milik, AS reports.
The Rojiblancos need to invest in a new striker next month and have long been linked to the Poland international.
Tottenham and Everton are also said to be after the Napoli striker, but Atletico have him at the top of their list of targets.
Real Madrid make Pochettino contact
Argentine coach could take Zidane’s place this season
Real Madrid have been in contact with Mauricio Pochettino about replacing Zinedine Zidane at the helm.
The pressure on the French coach increased this week after his side were beaten by Shakhtar in the Champions League.
Pochettino is the top candidate to replace him and Sport says talks are already underway.
Betis not considering rehiring ex-Barca boss Setien
Quique Setien has been tipped for a return to Real Betis, but the club have no interest in putting him in charge.
Setien spent two years in charge of Betis before he left for Barcelona, who sacked him earlier this year.
Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has come under pressure recently and is said to be facing the sack, but Mundo Deportivo denies that Setien is among the contenders to replace him.
West Ham deal for Ibsen nears completion
West Ham are close to completing the £1.2 million signing of Frederik Alves Ibsen from Silkeborg.
Sky Sports reports the two teams agreed a fee for the defender in October and he recently flew to London to discuss personal terms.
Work and residence permits are all that stand in the way of the deal being confirmed.
Marseille in talks to extend Amavi’s contract
Andre Villas-Boas has confirmed Marseille want to tie Jordan Amavi to a new contract.
The 26-year-old winger’s current deal expires at the end of the season but sporting director Pablo Longoria is already in talks with him.
“Pablo is speaking with his entourage to extend it. I hope it will happen,” the Marseille manager said. “He made a good start to the season despite a few mistakes. We are counting on him.”
Celtic get boost in Colley chase
Celtic’s hopes of signing Omar Colley from Sampdoria have been given a boost, according to Sky Sports.
The Scottish side enquired about the 28-year-old centre-back in the summer transfer window, but were put off by the £11 million asking price.
The Gambia international has fallen out of favour at Sampdoria this season, however, and the club have dropped their asking price.