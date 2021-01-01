Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG prepare 'unbeatable' three-year Messi deal

Norwich chase Celtic star Ajer

2021-04-27T22:55:49Z

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is a transfer target for Norwich City, reports the Scottish Sun

The Canaries are keen to bolster their back line after clinching promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, although they may face competition from Newcastle and AC Milan for the 23-year-old Norwegian.

PSG prepare three-year Messi deal (TNT Sports)

2021-04-27T22:35:12Z

French club will offer Leo 'unbeatable' contract

Paris Saint-Germain have already prepared a three-year contract to entice Barcelona star Lionel Messi to Ligue 1, claims TNT Sports.

The Argentine will be offered an initial two-season deal, with the option to extend for a further term, on terms the club considers "unbeatable".

Newcastle open talks with Murphy

2021-04-27T22:25:40Z

Newcastle United have opened talks with Jacob Murphy in the hope of tying him down to a new deal, according to the Sun

Murphy, 26, has attracted attention from the likes of Watford, Burnley and Rangers and will soon be entering the final year of his contract.

Premier League bosses to continue current TV deal

2021-04-27T22:15:53Z

Premier League chiefs are willing to roll over the current television agreement into 2021-22 rather than renegotiate, according to the Mirror

Talks with BT Sport, Sky Sports and Amazon have been put on hold due to the pandemic, while the absence of fans from the league has also complicated negotiations.