Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd considering January move for Muller

James Rodriguez remains conflicted over his future at Real Madrid as he struggles to discover what position Zinedine Zidane wants him to play, claims Don Balon.

The Colombia star returned to Los Blancos following a loan spell in the Bundesliga and has arguably struggled to meet his full potential under the Frenchman.

Often linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu, Rodriguez wishes to remain but struggles to reportedly understand what will be asked of him.