Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG to rival Man Utd in chase for Sancho

Bayern Munich are considering a move for Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel as a replacement for Manuel Neuer, according to Sport1.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to decide whether to sign a new deal.

However, Neuer is also keen to extend his current deal that expires in 2021, meaning Bayern have a decision to make about their No.1 shirt at the end of the season.