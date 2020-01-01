Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal offered Inter outcast Eriksen

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise upon summer signings Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani after their 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Both Van de Beek and Cavani played the full 90 minutes at Old Trafford with an early brace from Bruno Fernandes followed up a penalty from Marcus Rashford and a late Daniel James strike.

Van de Beek was a reliable distrubuter in midfield, while Cavani worked tirelessly in the final third as the Red Devils claimed a third straight victory in all competitions.

