Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham set £150m Kane price tag as Man Utd and Man City circle

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal could have signed Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer, while also confirming attempts to bring in Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wenger told beIN Sports: "We can talk about Mbappe, I was at his home when he was undecided whether to extend his contract with Monaco.

"He could have come to Arsenal for free. I would say every club is full of histories like that."

Wenger also discussed the Gunners' interest in Ronaldo, Messi and Gerard Pique, while Jamie Vardy was another on the Frenchman's wish list before he ultimately snubbed a switch to north London.

