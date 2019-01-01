Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to spend £125m on Havertz and Muller

England winger will cost over £100 million

Manchester United are willing to meet Borussia Dortmund's asking price for star winger Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils have put the England international at the top of their target list as they look to strengthen their options.

Dortmund are said to be demanding upwards of £100 million for the 19-year-old and The Mirror says the Red Devils are happy to match their price.