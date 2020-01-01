Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool join race for Sancho

Cristiano Ronaldo was almost signed by Malaga as a teenager, according to the man in charge of their recruitment at the time, Carlos Rincon.

The Portugal star, who has gone on to win five Ballons d’Or in a career which has taken him to Manchester United, Real Madrid, and now Juventus, was spotted by Malaga’s scouts during his time in Sporting youth academy.

Rincon and his team looked at Ronaldo in Denmark at the European Under-17 Championships in 2002, and as a result, began a scouting process.