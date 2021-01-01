Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve & Spurs consider Di Maria bid

The Argentine is a fixture in Pochettino's PSG line-up

Juventus and Tottenham are both interested in signing Angel Di Maria, according to Don Balon.

The Argentine, who knows Spurs boss Jose Mourinho well from his Real Madrid days, is nevertheless considered a key part of the Paris Saint-Germain set-up by Mauricio Pochettino, who has started his compatriot in the club's last four outings.