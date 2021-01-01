Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea want Hazard back at huge discount

David Luiz has come to the defence of Arsenal and Brazil team mate Willian, who has struggled at Emirates Stadium since his summer move from Chelsea.

Luiz told ESPN Brazil: “The player Willian everyone knows. And everyone knows Willian’s potential. And he doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone after so many years at the high level. And he’s a moment which it’s not so pleasant at the individual level because things are not happening.

“But he’s an experienced, intelligent guy, who knows what he should know, what he must do every day.

“You don’t see Willian murmuring to train, you don’t see Willian not training. He’s always dedicated, he’s looking for the best, to improve, to grow. You don’t see Willian with an ugly face on the bench. All those things.

“So he’s a guy who will go through this, he will go through this moment and he’ll still bring a lot of joy to Arsenal, to this club. Because there’s this turbulence, just as I had in the first months."