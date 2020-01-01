Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Eriksen set to complete €20m Inter move

The Danish star's transfer saga is finally set to end

Christian Eriksen will complete a €20 million (£16.7m) move to Inter next week, the Guardian reports.

Inter had several bids for the Denmark star knocked back before terms between the clubs were finally agreed.

Eriksena will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract worth £260,000 per week, which could rise to £320,000 with add-ons.