Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham complete £13m Bale deal

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is attracting interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Roma and Schalke, according to Sport BILD.

The Gunners are eager to cash in on the 27-year-old and he could be allowed to leave the Emirates for around €10 million (£9m/$11m).

Kolasinac's preference is to return to Germany with Leverkusen set to hold concrete talks this week about a move.