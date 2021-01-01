Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Konsa registers on Liverpool & Spurs radars

Lingard has no future at United - Ferdinand
Manchester United have moved on from Jesse Lingard and he should look to secure a permanent move to West Ham, Rio Ferdinand has said.
Adamu heads to St Gallen
Junior Adamu has left RB Salzburg to join Swiss side St Gallen on loan.
The teenage striker has signed a deal until the end of the season, Salzburg have confirmed.
Coric heads for Ljubljana
Olimpija Ljubljana have signed forward Ante Coric on loan from Roma.
Olimpijo bo v nadaljevanju prvenstva okrepil 23-letni Ante Ćorić. Vezist k Olimpiji prihaja na posojo iz italijanskega prvoligaša AS Roma. 🐉— NK Olimpija Ljubljana (@nkolimpija) February 15, 2021
Dobrodošel, Ante. 💚🤝
Več na https://t.co/zlDBFI5TsE#verjamemvzmaje pic.twitter.com/UdaccT2bnZ
Dynamo re-sign Boniek Garcia
El Presidente ✍️😃@boniek1426 has officially re-signed with the club!#HoldItDown 🤘— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) February 15, 2021
Basel sign Palacios
FC Basel have signed Matias Palacios from San Lorenzo.
✍🏻 | We’re delighted to announce the signing of Matias Palacios. The 18-year-old Argentinian joins us from @SanLorenzo on a four and a half year contract. Bienvenido, Matias! #FCBasel1893 #zämmestark #SaliMatias pic.twitter.com/avLNNHB7lu— FC Basel 1893 🇬🇧 (@FC_Basel_en) February 15, 2021
Musiala to sign incentivised Bayern Munich deal
England Under-21 midfielder Jamal Musiala is set to sign a five-year contract with Bayern Munich, with specifics on the deal reported The Guardian. His basic salary will be lower than £100,000 a week, though it could rise to that amount if he meets certain goals.
Vilca's agent suggests possible move from Newcastle
Man Utd announce Levitt loan
Bayern Munich sign pre-contract with Reading defender
Thauvin rubbishes Madrid talk
Florian Thauvin has laughed off a report which claimed he had been rejected by Real Madrid.
Norwich want £35m for Aarons
Norwich City have placed a £35 million (€40.1m / $48.7m) price tag on Max Aarons, amid reported interest from Bayern Munich.
Bayern have been monitoring the right-back;’s situation for some time, and Sky Sports is claiming that the German champions will need to put £35m on the table to land the 21-year-old.
Lingard: I didn't get my chance at United
Jesse Lingard has claimed he was never given a proper chance at Manchester United.
Klopp rubbishes quit talk
Jurgen Klopp has dismissed speculation suggests he could walk out on Liverpool.
Mbappe won't leave PSG this summer
Kylian Mbappe will not be leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021, claims Sport.
The World Cup winner is said to be keen on sticking around at Parc des Princes despite attracting interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool as his current contract runs down into a final 12 months.
Ramos destined to leave Real this summer
There is no way back for Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid and he will leave Santiago Bernabeu this summer, reports El Chiringuito.
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are considered to be leading the chase for the World Cup-winning defender.
West Ham looking into Musa deal
Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa remains of interest to West Ham, reports 90min.
David Moyes has admitted to being in the market for another frontman and, along with Premier League rivals Southampton, is mulling over a move for a man who dropped into the free agent pool after leaving Saudi side Al-Nassr in October.
Salah’s links to Barcelona & Real Madrid shrugged off
Talk of Mohamed Salah having his head turned by Barcelona or Real Madrid has been shrugged off by Liverpool legend Ian Rush, with a prolific presence from the Reds’ past expecting one in the present to stay put.
Rush has told HorseRacing.net: "Teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid have the history, same as Liverpool and Manchester United, and for him to be linked to any of those clubs means that he is one hell of a player but for me I think Mo Salah will stay at Liverpool."
Rose heading to Dortmund
ℹ️ Marco #Rose has opted to leave Gladbach at the end of the season and join Borussia Dortmund.#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/sSDDU679gO— Gladbach (@borussia_en) February 15, 2021
PSG have not destabilised Barca with Messi rumours - Koeman
Ronald Koeman has insisted that Paris Saint-Germain have not destabilised Barcelona by fuelling the transfer rumours surrounding Lionel Messi.
Messi's future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months, with PSG being mooted as the Argentine's most likely destination if he decides to leave Barca in the summer.
Several players and staff members have publicly welcomed the prospect of the 33-year-old making his way to Parc des Princes, including Mauricio Pochettino and Neymar, but Koeman claims the ongoing transfer talk hasn't served as a distraction for his side.
Diego Costa to Palmeiras links 'propaganda', says manager
Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira has labelled transfer links with Diego Costa as "propaganda", insisting that there has been "absolutely no negotiation" to bring the ex-Atletico Madrid striker to Allianz Parque.
Costa has been on the lookout for a new club since leaving Atletico in December, but has yet to settle on his next destination amid rumoured interest from a number of clubs across the globe.
Palmeiras are the latest outfit being tipped to bring in the 32-year-old, with reports that the Brazilian giants have offered him a two-year deal - but Ferreira insists that no contact has been made.
CSKA announce signing of ex-Newcastle striker Rondon
🇻🇪🇻🇪🇻🇪 Саломон @salorondon23 — в #ЦСКА на правах аренды! Добро пожаловать 👏🔴🔵 https://t.co/xdClnSKGsC pic.twitter.com/Zn6i4ADCTO— ПФК ЦСКА Москва (@pfc_cska) February 15, 2021
Milan interested in Spezia defender Erlic
Spezia defender Martin Erlic is the subject of interest from Milan - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The Rossoneri are eager to bolster their defensive ranks by adding the 23-year-old to their squad in the summer transfer window.
Erlic has featured in 15 Serie A matches for Spezia this season, scoring once.
Palace looking to replace Hodgson with Swansea boss Cooper
Crystal Palace are looking to replace Roy Hodgson with Swansea boss Steve Cooper - according to The Sun.
Hogdson is out of contract in the summer, and the Eagles may decide against offering him a renewal as they plan a major squad overhaul.
Cooper is top of their list to succeed Hogdson, with the Welshman having impressed at Swansea since joining the club in 2019.
Man Utd set to extend Grant's contract
Manchester United are set to hand backup goalkeeper Lee Grant a contract extension - according to The Daily Star.
The 38-year-old's current deal expires in the summer, but the Red Devils are eager to tie him down to fresh terms.
Grant has only appeared in two senior matches for United since joining the club from Stoke City in 2018.
Konsa registers on Liverpool & Spurs radars (The Athletic)
Klopp & Mourinho keen on Villa defender
Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa is attracting admiring glances from Liverpool and Tottenham, reports The Athletic.
The 23-year-old has been a model of consistency for Dean Smith's side this season and is being considered as a potential solution to centre-half issues in the North West and north London.
Bayern planning fresh terms for Choupo-Moting
Bayern Munich are, according to Kicker, keen on extending Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's contract.
The 31-year-old striker joined the German champions on a short-term 12-month deal in the summer of 2020.
Ziyech wants out of Chelsea
Hakim Ziyech is already looking for a way out of Chelsea, claims Corriere dello Sport.
The talented winger only joined the Blues from Ajax in the summer of 2020 but, after seeing Frank Lampard replaced by Thomas Tuchel, he is ready to push for a move elsewhere.
Burnley target Benfica 'keeper Dos Santos
Burnley have identified Benfica goalkeeper Carlos Joaquim dos Santos as a transfer target - according to The Sun.
The Clarets want to bring in the 20-year-old to provide extra cover for Nick Pope, and he is eager to take up a new challenge in the Premier League.
Dos Santos has not featured for Benfica's first team yet, but he has represented the United States at U20 level.
Tottenham want to offload Sterling
Tottenham want to offload English forward Kazaiah Sterling at the end of the season - according to Football Insider.
Spurs are ready to cut their losses on the 22-year-old, who has had four loan spells away from the club in the last four years.
Sterling is currently on loan at Scottish second-tier side Greenock Morton, but no option to buy was included in that agreement.
Luiz in line for Arsenal extension
David Luiz is in line for a contract extension at Arsenal - according to The Independent.
Mikel Arteta wants the Brazilian to stay at Emirates Stadium beyond the summer because he values the experience he brings to the squad.
Luiz will be offered a new renewal before the end of the season, having already played 20 games across all competitions.
Bayern to step up Aarons pursuit
Bayern Munich are set to step up their pursuit of Norwich full-back Max Aarons - according to the Daily Mail.
Manchester United are also keen on the 21-year-old, but Bayern have stayed in contact with his representatives over the past two seasons.
The German champions are now planning to try and bring in Aarons in the summer transfer window.
Newcastle offered Sturridge
Newcastle have been given the chance to sign Daniel Sturridge on a free transfer, 90Min reports.
The ex-Liverpool and Chelsea hitman has been a free agent since leaving Trabzonspor in March 2020.
'Everton will have told Bernard he can leave'
Former England defender Danny Mills believes Everton will have made it clear to Bernard that his prospects at the club will be limited.
“[Head coach Carlo] Ancelotti is clever and very, very good at what he does alongside the sporting director Marcel Brands. They’ll have told Bernard that his starting opportunities are going to be very limited," he told Football Insider.
“They’ll have said: ‘If you want to stay and fight for your place, that’s entirely up to you. But if you want to go elsewhere and the fee is right then we’re not going to stand in your way.’"
Escriba takes charge at Elche
Elche have named Fran Escriba as their new head coach.
He takes over at the La Liga club from Jorge Almiron, who resigned after a 3-1 loss to Celta Vigo this weekend.
Escriba previously led the club to promotion in 2013.
Arsenal told Edouard available for £15m
Arsenal have been told to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for around £15 million ($21m).
Speaking to the Scottish Football Podcast, Andy Walker said: "It all depends on how much they’re willing to accept, but if they got anything around £15m now I think you’re absolutely doing business.”
AC Milan targeting Lens defensive duo (Calciomercato)
The Serie A club are looking at a Man Utd target
AC Milan are looking at options to replace Alessio Romagnoli in defence.
According to Calciomercato, they are looking primarily at Lens, where Loic Bade and Facundo Medina have caught their eye.
Medina was linked with Manchester United in January.
Inter set to offload prospect to Basel
Inter youngster Darian Males is close to a move to Basel, Di Marzio reports.
The transfer market in Switzerland closes on Monday and the 20-year-old is expected to complete the deal after appearing only once on loan with Genoa.
Sampaoli opens the door to Marseille
Atletico Mineiro coach Jorge Sampaoli has hinted he could take the vacant coaching role in Marseille.
Speaking to the press he said: "I do not know if I will go to the end of my contract in December. Football changes all the time. It is very unstable, especially in Brazil."
Juventus and Roma following Milik
Arkadiusz Milik is being closely tracked by several top European clubs, according to Calciomercato.
Although at Marseille on loan, the Poland international is being followed by Juventus and Roma among others.
Dembele triggers €5m clause
Ousmane Dembele cost Barcelona an additional €5 million this weekend as he triggered the latest clause in the deal that saw him sign from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.
Mundo Deportivo reports that playing his 100th game for the club against Alaves enacted the clause.