Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City see pathway to Haaland deal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United's transfer plans could be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I still think we’re doing the same planning, preparation but of course the pandemic has changed the market and it’s changed the world and it might affect what we can do,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“We just have to see where we’re at in the next few months of course but we’re looking at players and targets as we normally would do."