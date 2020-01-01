Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Jorginho and Kepa among eight players facing Chelsea axe

Harry Kane is aiming to regain full fitness in as little as six weeks as the Tottenham striker maintains hope of making the cut for Euro 2020, reports The Sun.

Kane is currently recovering from a ruptured hamstring tendon which it was feared could end his season.

But he has set his own target of the end of March to return, in order to help Spurs see out the final two months of the 2019-20 and prove his fitness for England.