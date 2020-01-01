Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter chief in London to seal triple Premier League deal

Roma eye Stuttgart youngster
Roma are preparing a bid for Stuttgart youngster Borna Sosa, according to Gianluca Di Marzo.
Paulo Fonseca's side are on the lookout for defensive cover with full-back Leonardo Spinazzola closing in on a move to Inter.
The club hope the 21-year-old, who was linked Inter and Sampdoria last summer, will provide both cover and competition for first-choice left-back Aleksandar Kolarov.
Roma and Milan in swap deal talks
Roma and AC Milan have opened talks over a swap deal involving Cengiz Under and Suso, according to Gianluca Di Marzo.
Both wingers are struggling for form at their respective clubs so a swap deal looks to be the ideal move for all parties.
The deal would see the players swap clubs on loan until the end of the season, with the option to make the moves permanent in the summer.
Inter eye triple Prem deal
Eriksen, Giroud and Young on their wanted list
Inter chief Piero Ausilio flew to London on Wednesday evening to seal deals for three Premier League stars, according to the Mail.
Ausilio’s main target is Christian Eriksen, who Tottenham are willing to sell this month in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer.
However, also on his wanted list is Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and Manchester United's Ashley Young, who could join this month or sign pre-contract agreements to move on free transfers in the summer.
Klopp won't sanction any January sales
Jurgen Klopp will not let any senior players leave this month in order to maximise the team's chances of winning the Premier League, according to the Mirror.
The German wants all of his squad available for the second half of the season as the Reds bid to end their 30-year wait for a league title.
Xherdan Shaqiri is one of those to be linked with a move away after struggling for regular action at Anfield, but Klopp is insistent that he is not going anywhere.
Hasenhuttl blocks Adams move
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has told the club's board he doesn't want Che Adams to leave the club this month, reports the Express.
The Saints were poised to accept a bid from Leeds for Adams that would see the striker head to Elland Road on loan with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.
However, Hasenhuttl insists he does not want to sell the 23-year-old, despite the striker failing to score in 19 appearances since his £15 million ($19m) move from Birmingham last summer.
Young still hopeful of Inter move
Ashley Young still hopes to seal a move from Manchester United to Inter, despite the Italian side being poised to sign another left-back, reports The Sun.
The Serie A outfit are closing in on a deal to sign Roma defender Leonardo Spinazzola in a straight swap that will see Matteo Politano go the other way.
Young, though, remains confident that Inter are still keen to sign him, either this month for a cut-price fee or on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Hammers eye Barkley loan
West Ham are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley on loan, according to the Mirror.
Hammers boss David Moyes is keen to bolster his midfield and has turned to the England international after missing out on Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham.
The Scot knows all about Barkley's abilities having handed him his senior debut as a 16-year-old at Everton in August 2011.