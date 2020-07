Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City targeting Douglas Costa

Juventus are looking to complement Cristiano Ronaldo in attack with the signing of either Wolves striker Raul Jimenez or Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik.

Tuttosport reports Juve chief Fabio Paratici wants to pick up one of the duo with current central striker Gonzalo Higuain nearing his 33rd birthday.

Roma's Edin Dzeko and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette are also options for the Old Lady, according to the Italian publication.