Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to offer Jorginho to Juventus in Pjanic swap

Juventus boss Sarri wants to reunite with midfielder

Chelsea are willing to offer Jorginho as part of their bid to land Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, claims Gianluca Di Marzio.

Bianconeri boss Maurizio Sarri is a big fan of Jorginho, and it could be that an exchange offering lists the Blues to the front of the queue for a player also interesting Barcelona.