Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern plan Son bid

Man City are in the market for defensive midfield assistance and have identified three summer targets

Pep Guardiola has assembled a list of possible signings to replace Fernandinho, who could depart this summer, according to A Bola.

The Manchester City manager's index is headlined by Joao Palhinha (Sporting CP), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach) and Sander Berge (Sheffield United).

Fernandinho has been a key dressing room leader for the Citizens during his time with the club, so his replacement would ideally come with personal intangibles in addition to ball-winning skills.