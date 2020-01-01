Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd given boost in Sancho pursuit

Roma and Man Utd yet to agree Smalling transfer
Roma and Manchester United have not come to an agreement over the transfer of Chris Smalling with the Serie A club keen to keep the English international.
Smalling has impressed while on loan at Roma this season, but their offer of £2.6 million to extend the loan for next season with a buy option for £13 million ($17m) has been rejected by the Red Devils, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Terry interested in Bristol City coaching role
John Terry has expressed an interest in becoming Bristol City's new coach.
The Championship club parted ways with Lee Johnson last week and the Daily Mail reports Terry is considering applying for the role.
Terry is currently the no.2 to Dean Smith at Premier League side Aston Villa.
Melbourne Victory eyeing Greek coach
A-League side Melbourne Victory are looking at Greece's Euro 2006 hero Traianos Dellas as candidate to be their new manager.
The Australian club have been looking for a new coach since parting ways with German tactician Marco Kurz prior to the Covid-19-forced break.
Adelaide-based journalist Val Migliaccio reports Victory are scouting Dellas, while also eyeing Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay.
Man Utd given boost in pursuit of Sancho
The Bundesliga club need the finances to help with their recovery after Covid-19
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Jadon Sancho with Dortmund hoping to use the sale to boost their financial situation.
Dortmund announced a loss of £40 million this season because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Bundesliga club is keen to use the sale of Sancho to relieve the pressure, according to Express.
The Germans want more than £100m ($112m) for the England international, but United have said they only want to pay £50m ($56m).
Inter give vote of confidence to Conte
Inter do not want to sack coach Antonio Conte despite a poor run of form seeing the team plummet down the Serie A table.
The Milan club have dropped to fourth on the standings - 10 points behind leaders Juventus - after only winning three of their seven league games since the restart.
Gianluca Di Marzio reports Inter wants to continue with Conte at the helm but a new strategy could be discussed in the off-season.