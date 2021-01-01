Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham terminate Aurier contract

The full-back is now a free agent and can find a new club after the deadline

Tottenham have announced the termination of Serge Aurier's contract with mutual consent, enabling the Ivory Coast right-back to choose his next destination in the coming weeks as a free agent.

Aurier, 28, arrived at Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but has seen his career be plagued by inconsistency.