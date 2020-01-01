Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sane closing in on Bayern Munich move

Former Barcelona vice-president Emili Rousaud has said he believes Lionel Messi will soon sign a contract renewal, and that Neymar could return to the club in the summer.

Messi's deal with Barca runs through 2021 and the club legend has recently been linked with a shock move to Inter or Manchester City.

Neymar, meanwhile, attempted to force through a move to Camp Nou last summer but was unsuccessful.

