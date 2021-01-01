Liverpool target Raphinha
Reds looking at Brazilian star
Liverpool have identified Leeds United winger Raphinha as a transfer target - according to Football Insider.
The Premier League champions have scouted the Brazilian in recent months and are now considering a summer swoop for his services.
Liverpool could face competition from clubs across Europe for Raphinha, who has scored four goals in 16 top flight matches for Leeds.
Fernandinho has 'offer to become Guardiola's assistant'
Fernandinho could remain at Manchester City beyond the end of the season, with it being claimed he has been offered a role on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff.
The Brazilian midfielder has been a key figure at City since making the move from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.
While Sergio Aguero’s goals and Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliance command the attention, Fernandinho's contributions in breaking down opposition play have been just as important as high-profile moments of magic.
Atlanta Utd close on Hector Martinez
Principio de acuerdo entre #DyJ y #AtlantaUnited por Héctor David Martínez, marcador central.
El equipo de Heinze ofrece U$S3.5M por el 100% de la ficha. #Defensa tiene el 50% y #River el otro 50%
Cuatro años de contrato para el campeón de la #Sudamericana
River hopeful over Palavecino deal
River Plate's hopes of signing Agustin Palavecino have been boosted, reports Ole.
The Deportivo Cali playmaker was left out for his side's weekend clash amid speculation he will leave Colombia for his native Argentina this month.
Zidane was right: Bale's best days have long since passed
Gareth Bale watched from the bench as an impotent Tottenham were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea on Thursday night, leaving everyone wondering why Jose Mourinho didn’t give him the chance to spark a comeback.
Well, not everyone. Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was harangued in British media for consistently refusing to pick Bale, but he could see the Welshman’s best days had long since passed.
Barca set Neto asking price
Barcelona will hold out for €15 million (£13m/$18m) for goalkeeper Neto, according to Marca.
The Brazilian is not content with being Marc-Andre ter Stegen's deputy, but the club are reluctant to let him go with two years still remaining on his contract.
Arsenal have previously been linked with a move for the 31-year-old.
DC United take second look at Najar
D.C. United are deciding whether to offer Andy Najar a trial at the club, reports the Washington Post.
Najar, 28, was MLS Rookie of the Year in 2010 with United but his career has since stalled after a fine spell in Belgium.
The Honduran was not offered a new contract by LAFC at the end of the 2020 season.
Liverpool exploited Celtic blunder to sign Davies
Liverpool's successful pursuit of Ben Davies was aided by a contract blunder committed by Celtic, reports the Mirror.
The Bhoys were also interested in the ex-Preston defender, but Davies was wary of a contract clause which required him to be injury-free when reporting for first-team duty.
Ramos draws closer to Real Madrid exit (Marca)
The injured defender is out of contract in June
Sergio Ramos' knee injury could spell the end of his illustrious Real Madrid career, reports Marca.
The defender, who is out of contract in June, will undergo an operation on the joint and will only recover in time for the end of the season.
The blow jeopardises talks over a new deal, which have made little progress to date.
Shawcross in talks with Inter Miami
Stoke City veteran Ryan Shawcross has opened negotiations regarding a potential move to Inter Miami, reports the Daily Mail.
The defender has spent 13 years at his current club, appearing more than 450 times for the Potters.
Pochettino weighs in on Messi dispute between Barca & PSG
Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino attempted to calm the storm between his club and Barcelona over the future of Lionel Messi.
Barca have been irritated in recent weeks by remarks from their upcoming Champions League rivals regarding their star, who could leave for Parc des Princes at the end of the season.
Atlanta Utd's Escobar heading to Newell's Old Boys
I'm told that the deal sending Atlanta United defender Franco Escobar to Newell's Old Boys is done. It's a one-year loan with a buy option.— Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) February 6, 2021
Escobar has OK'd the move. He'll compete for three trophies, including the Copa Sudamericana.