Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sane to leave Man City after rejecting new deal

Frank Lampard has explained how his conversations with Timo Werner helped convince the 24-year-old to make the move to Chelsea, with the Blues having sealed a £47.5 million ($59m) deal to sign the forward.

Asked what had changed with RB Leipzig striker Werner seemingly being all set to join Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool at one stage, Lampard told reporters: "I don't know, that's probably a better question to ask Timo himself.

"We worked as hard as we could. I had good conversations with him personally, where I think he hopefully understands what I want to do here with the club, how we work, how we play.

"It seemed that it came across as a really exciting prospect for him, because he obviously had some very, very good options. We're happy with that, it was very joined up from our end as to how we went about it, and we're just pleased that Timo has decided to come to us."

