Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sane to leave Man City after rejecting new deal

Roma may be forced to sell Dzeko
Roma may have to sell captain Edin Dzeko if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, according to Corriere Dello Sport.
The 34-year-old signed a new three-year contract last summer worth around €7.5 million (£6.8/$8.4m) a season plus bonuses.
However, the club's finances have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic and failure to reach the Champions League would mean they either try and renegotiate Dzeko's deal or sell him to raise funds.
PSG fear competition for Milinkovic-Savic
Paris Saint-Germain remain keen on signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but fear competition from a host of top European sides for the Lazio midfielder, according to Le10Sport.
The French champions have been in talks with Lazio for some time but have shown reluctance to meet the Italian side's €85 million (£77m/$96m) valuation of the Serbia international.
With no deal agreed, an opening could now emerge for a rival to steal in with an alternative bid, with Juventus joining Manchester United and Real Madrid in showing an interest in the player.
Kelly leaves Everton
↩️ l @Chloe_Kelly98 has left Everton after deciding not to take up the offer of a new contact.— Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) June 19, 2020
Everyone at #EFC would like to wish Chloe the very best of luck in the future.
Avilez signs on at Dallas
𝒪𝓃𝑒 𝑜𝒻 𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝑜𝓌𝓃— FC Dallas (@FCDallas) June 18, 2020
We have officially signed goalkeeper Carlos Avilez to a Homegrown Deal. Avilez is our league-leading 29th Homegrown Player.
📰: https://t.co/mwTIZqgsB3 pic.twitter.com/Kpo4Bjkv1P
Osimhen set to leave Lille this summer, admits coach Galtier
Lille head coach Christophe Galtier has admitted that he is resigned to losing striker Victor Osimhen and centre-back Gabriel over the course of the summer transfer window.
Moreira heading back to River Plate
Thank you for everything, Jorge! 👏— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) June 18, 2020
Defender Jorge Moreira will return to River Plate following the end of his loan.
DETAILS: https://t.co/kbjcG8j6um | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/WtXt5l8Ju4
Arsenal should keep David Luiz - Merson
Arsenal should offer defender David Luiz a new contract - but only if he accepts reduced wages, according to former Gunners star Paul Merson.
Nice agree Schneiderlin deal
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is on the brink of completing a move to Ligue 1 side Nice, reports RMC Sport.
The 30-year-old is expected to fly to the south of France in the next 24 hours to undergo a medical and put the finishing touches on the move.
The former Southampton player, who joined Everton from Manchester United in January 17, made 15 appearances for the Toffees this season before suffering a knee injury in February that required surgery.
Bruce 'desperate' for Longstaff to sign 'fantastic deal'
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce says he is still hopeful that midfielder Matty Longstaff will sign a new deal at St. James' Park, saying the club's offer to the academy product is "fantastic".
The 20-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season and he is the subject of widespread interest from clubs across Europe, with Serie A side Udinese having already made him an offer.
Besic returns to Everton
Sheffield United have confirmed midfielder Muhamed Besic has returned to parent club Everton.
The Bosnia international made 13 appearances for the Blades in all competitions after joining on a season-long loan last summer.
The Gaffer has confirmed that Mo Besic has returned to Everton. 🔁— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) June 19, 2020
Thanks for everything Mo, always gave 110% playing in a Blades shirt 👏 pic.twitter.com/nZuOZBkmSF
Juve U23 defender signs new deal
UFFICIALE 🤝 #Under23— JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) June 19, 2020
Capitan Alcibiade ancora con noi fino al 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣! Ufficiale il rinnovo di contratto del ⓒ bianconero! 💪⚪⚫#FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/ElDRVpFLrv
Vienna resigned to Demir departure
Rapid Vienna fear they may be forced to cash-in on youngster Yusuf Demir this summer, reports Heute.
The 17-year-old has already broken into the senior side but Rapid may need to sell in order to ease losses caused by the coronavirus shutdown.
It is thought the Austrian outfit could demand up to €10 million (£9m/$11m) for the young forward.
Lampard explains how Chelsea won race for Werner
Frank Lampard has explained how his conversations with Timo Werner helped convince the 24-year-old to make the move to Chelsea, with the Blues having sealed a £47.5 million ($59m) deal to sign the forward.
Asked what had changed with RB Leipzig striker Werner seemingly being all set to join Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool at one stage, Lampard told reporters: "I don't know, that's probably a better question to ask Timo himself.
"We worked as hard as we could. I had good conversations with him personally, where I think he hopefully understands what I want to do here with the club, how we work, how we play.
"It seemed that it came across as a really exciting prospect for him, because he obviously had some very, very good options. We're happy with that, it was very joined up from our end as to how we went about it, and we're just pleased that Timo has decided to come to us."
Man Utd could lose Traore to Benfica
Manchester United prospect Aliou Traore could leave the club to join Benfica, according to France Football.
The 19-year-old has impressed for the club's Under-23 side and has apparently received several concrete offers from European clubs.
And Benfica will reportedly now rival the likes of Rangers and Celtic, as well as clubs from Ligue 1, as they aim to sign the France youth international.
Sane to leave Man City
Guardiola confirms winger wants out
Leroy Sane has told Manchester City that he will not sign a new contract with the Premier League champions, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.
"Leroy has said he doesn't want to extend the contract," the Spaniard said ahead of Monday night's clash with Burnley.
"It means he wants to leave. It's going to happen this summer or at the end of his contract. The club have offered him two or three times and he rejected so he's going to play for another club.
"Leroy rejected to extend the contact and everybody knows that. If at the end of this season we agree between the two clubs he is going to leave, if not he is going to stay another year."
Atletico rejected €150m Joao Felix bid
Atletico Madrid turned down a €150 million (£135m/$168m) offer for forward Joao Felix from a Premier League club earlier this season, sources close to the Liga side have told Goal.
The 20-year-old Portuguese forward joined the Liga side last summer from Benfica although this did not stop an intermediary acting on behalf of an English team approaching Atletico about a transfer prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
The bid, which came from an unnamed club and would have seen Felix move this summer, was seen as being serious although was immediately rejected by Atleti.
Check out the full story on Goal!
New deal for Burki at Dortmund
The goalkeeper has extended his contract with the Bundesliga side until 2023Borussia Dortmund No 1 Roman Burki has extended his contract with the Bundesliga side for another three years.
Veteran midfielder Asante leaves Chelsea
The 35-year-old has been released following an injury-hit two-year spell
Former England international Anita Asante has been released by Chelsea following the expiry of her contract.
The defensive midfielder rejoined Emma Hayes' team for a second spell in January 2018 and made 35 appearances for the Blues over two and a half years.
Her second period at Chelsea was blighted by injury - she missed most of the 2018/19 campaign after an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered on international duty, and a torn tendon suffered in a League Cup win over Crystal Palace last October meant that match was her last appearance for the club.
Bayern looking to extend contracts before signing new players, says club chairman
Herbert Hainer said deals for likes of Thiago and David Alaba are their first priority
Bayern Munich are more concerned with tieing their current players to new contracts before looking to sign new players, according to chairman Herbert Hainer.
Bayern became Bundesliga champions for the eighth year in a row this week, but stars such as Thiago and David Alaba have deals which expire in 2021.
Hainer told local news in Munich: "We now want to extend with our existing players, and then we take care of possible additions and sales. The priority at the moment is the discussions with the players that are currently under contract with us."
Hanson pens new one-year deal with Manchester United
The Scotland international has extended her contract with the WSL side
Manchester United Women have announced Kirsty Hanson has signed a new contract with the club until the end of the 2020-21 season, with an option to extend for a further year.
The Scotland international joined the club in July 2018 when the women's team was formed. She has made 42 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring eight goals.
Thiago Silva 'wants €10 million a year'
The defender has been linked with Fiorentina and Everton, but reportedly wants huge wages
Thiago Silva is putting off potential suitors with his wage demands of €10m (£9m/$11m) a year, according to reports in Italy.
The Brazilian centre back is leaving Paris Saint-Germain this year at the expiry of his current contract, and has been linked with several clubs around Europe, including Fiorentina and Everton.
However Gazzetta dello Sport claim his massive wage demands are putting teams off signing a 35-year-old veteran, with Fiorentina said to only be willing to go as high as €5.5m (£5m/$6m) a year.thia
Toulouse appoint Garande as manager
The 59-year-old former Caen coach takes over the relegated Ligue 1 side
Damien Comolli, the former Tottenham executive who now serves as president of Ligue 1 side Toulouse, has appointed Patrice Garande as the club's new manager.
The former Caen boss succeeds Denis Zanko, and will take over a side who will play in Ligue 2 next season following their relegation from the French top flight.
Toulouse were adrift at the bottom of Ligue 1 when the 2019-20 season was abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Godin has no plans to leave Inter
Inter centre-back Diego Godin has said that rumours linking him with a move away from San Siro are entirely untrue.
Despite finding playing time hard to come by under Antonio Conte, the experienced Uruguayan has pledged his long-term future to the Nerazzurri.
Kluivert wants Smalling & Mkhitaryan to stay
Roma's Justin Kluivert is hopeful that loan stars Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will remain at the Serie A club.
The players have enjoyed good seasons away from their parent clubs Man Utd and Arsenal and the Dutchman is keen to see them remain in Italy.
Burning questions Liverpool must answer
With the Premier League having restarted, Liverpool have questions to answer, writes Goal correspondent Neil Jones.
Will Gini Wijnaldum's future be resolved? Will Reds fans finally see the 'real' Naby Keita?
Read Neil's answers to the above - and more - in his latest feature
'Pogba will stay at Man Utd'
Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has stated that "the right people" have convinced him that Paul Pogba will remain at Old Trafford amid speculation linking the French World Cup winner to a summer transfer.
Mourinho not expecting big signings
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has said that he does not expect the club to make big-money signings in the summer transfer window.
Instead, the Portuguese boss stated that Spurs will do “some little important things” to improve just two or three positions.
Read Jose's full quotes on Goal
Genoa move for Swedish teen
Sky Sport Italia claims Genoa are ready to pay €3 million to sign Armin Gigovic from Helsingborgs.
The 18-year-old midfielder has been compared to Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Inter agree on Firpo, not on Vidal
Inter are happy to take Junior Firpo off of Barcelona's hands but are less keen on signing Antonio Conte favourite Arturo Vidal, Tuttosport reports.
The full-back would represent good value if the Nerazzurri can secure a €20 million transfer as, at 23 years old, he would have resale value.
Vidal, however, is now 33 and is likely nearing the end of his career.
Havertz price could drop by £20m
In-demand Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz could be available for £20 million ($25m) less than his club's asking price, Football London reports.
It is said that the 21-year-old will command a fee of £70m ($87m) rather than £90m ($112m) if Bayer fail to qualify for the Champions League.
Mourinho expecting Spurs transfers
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has stressed the club won't be spending massive sums over the off-season but admitted some movement should be expected.
“We know that we are not going to be in the same league, in the same world, as clubs that are going to do completely different to us," Mourinho said.
“But would I expect us not to do anything and to stay exactly with the same squad that we have in this moment? My answer is no.
“I expect us to do some little important things and if we do our little important things and we improve in two, three positions that we need to improve in the squad, I am completely open to the challenge."
Newcastle Jets keeper retires
Glen Moss has hung up the gloves with immediate effect, Newcastle Jets have confirmed.
The New Zealand goalkeeper won't be returning to finish the current A-League season in July having made his 250th appearance last time out.
"It’s a decision that’s best for my family, we’ve already settled back in Sydney and we want to be together," Moss said.
"I’ve had plenty of time to reflect on a career that I’m extremely proud of, and I’m happy to finish on my terms."
Kitala swaps Lyon for Sochaux
Sochaux have announced the signing of Yann Kitala from Ligue 1 side Lyon.
The DR Congo forward was offered a three-year deal having passed his medical at the French second-division team.
Duo depart the Mariners
Central Coast Mariners' looming return to action won't involve Eun-Sun Kim or Chris Harold with the club confirming both players won't be returning to finish the current A-League season.
“Chris Harold won’t be returning in the near future for personal reasons, and Kim won’t be returning from Korea,” manager Alen Stajcic said.
“So they are our big losses moving into this period of the year, but we’ve got a number of people training with us at the moment.”
Schalke circling for West Ham's Ngakia
West Ham defender Jeremy Ngakia is attracting interest from Schalke and another German club, reports Sky Sports.
The 19-year-old is out of contract at the end of the month and is unlikely to sign a new deal with the Hammers.
Schalke have yet to make a firm offer for Ngakia but have held discussions about making a move.
Bayern open to selling Alaba
Austrian defender set to leave Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich are open to selling David Alaba when the summer transfer window opens - according to The Telegraph.
The German champions may decide to cash in on the Austrian defender before he becomes a free agent next year.
Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with Alaba, who is likely to cost around €50 million (£45m/$56m).
Arteta unsure of Luiz's Arsenal future
Mikel Arteta admits he is unsure whether David Luiz will play for Arsenal again - but is adamant he still has total belief in the under-fire defender.
Luiz was heavily criticised after Wednesday night’s 3-0 defeat at Manchester City for a 25-minute substitute appearance which saw him give away a goal, concede a penalty and get sent off.
He will now serve a two-match ban and, with his contract due to expire on June 30, he will not be able to feature again for the Gunners this season unless he signs a short-term extension before the June 23 deadline.
Newcastle hoping to tie Manquillo down to fresh terms
Newcastle are optimistic that Javier Manquillo will sign a new long term contract - according to The Telegraph.
The 26-year-old is due to become a free agent at the end of the month, but the Magpies are in talks to extend his stay at St James' Park.
Real Betis have been keeping tabs on Manquillo in recent weeks, and Crystal Palace and Southampton have also been credited with an interest in the defender.
Liverpool considering Keita sale
Reds set to cut losses on midfielder
Liverpool are considering selling Naby Keita this summer - according to Milan Live.
The 25-year-old has struggled for form and fitness at Anfield since joining the club from RB Leipzig in 2018.
AC Milan has been mooted as the most likely next destination for Keita, who has only featured in 18 games for Liverpool this season.
Chelsea prepared to offload Kante
Madrid-linked midfielder set for summer exit
Chelsea are ready to sell N'Golo Kante to raise funds for extra transfers - according to The Times.
The Blues have already added Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to their ranks this year, but Frank Lampard is still hoping to land one or two more targets when the transfer window reopens.
Kante could be sold to help finance any further deals, with Real Madrid thought to be keen on signing the French midfielder.