Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plot Sterling bid

The Gunners are desperate for star power after a dreadful campaign, and Man City could be willing to sell

Arsenal are plotting a shock bid for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, claims the Daily Mail.

The emergence of Phil Foden has cut into Sterling's playing time this year, making it possible for Pep Guardiola to consider a sale. Riyad Mahrez is also said to be attainable at the right price.

The Gunners just finished eighth in the Premier League and are desperate for star power. It seems far-fetched to think they could recruit a player of Sterling's calibre at this moment - particularly as Real Madrid and Barcelona have shown long-term interest - but if a window emerges to complete a deal, they reportedly wouldn't hesitate.