Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool lying in wait for Mbappe

Roberto Firmino has become “a concern” for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp should be looking to splash out £100 million ($136m) on luring Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to Anfield, says John Aldridge.

The former Reds striker has told the Sunday World: “Haaland has everything you look for to be a top centre-forward and having him alongside Mane, Salah and Diogo Jota next season would give Liverpool a real chance to spring back into contention for the top trophies.”

