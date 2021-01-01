Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Massive Alaba wages from Real Madrid revealed

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
David Alaba Bayern Munich 2020-21 Real Madrid
Getty

Moyes rules West Ham out of Abraham race

2021-05-02T23:30:00Z

West Ham boss David Moyes said Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham would be too expensive for the club to purchase at his reported price tag of £40 million (€46m/$55m).

"It would rule us out completely. We will be ruled out," said Moyes via Sky Sports. "So if that's the figure and that's what's being said, we are ruled out.

"We don't have that money, we don't have that to buy a striker at that price, no. Is that sort of figure our total spend? It may well be. But you never know here."

Abraham is said to be a top target of several Premier League clubs after falling out of favour with the Blues, but the field of interested teams might narrow if Chelsea refuse to budge from their asking price.

Mason delays Bale future talk

2021-05-02T22:44:02Z

Ryan Mason said he didn't want to discuss Gareth Bale's future at Tottenham, saying the club would revisit the on-loan winger's status after the campaign.

Bale led Spurs with a hat-trick on Sunday against Sheffield United.

Sporting CP want to sign 'the Neymar of Bissau'

2021-05-02T22:38:53Z

Sporting CP want to sign Vando Felix, who has been 'the Neymar of Bissau'.

Record believes that the Lisbon club face competition from Sporting Braga for the 18-year-old Leixoes attacker.

Alaba to match Ramos' wages (Mundo Deportivo)

2021-05-02T22:34:43Z

Real Madrid will have one of the most expensive centre-back pairings in the world

Real Madrid will pay David Alaba the same €12 million-per-year (£10.5m/$14.5m) wage they give to Sergio Ramos, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Alaba's switch to Madrid has not been officially confirmed, but it is an open secret that this is his destination.

Ramos' future, though, looks far less clear.

David Alaba Bayern 2020-21
Getty Images

Van de Saar confirms Man Utd contact

2021-05-02T22:30:31Z

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van de Saar has said the club has tried to get him to return in a backroom role.

“Manchester United? It’s always nice to read positive things about you,” he told ESPN.

“Everyone is ambitious in life. Did they contact me? Yes, a few years ago already.”

Batlles tipped for Montpellier job

2021-05-02T22:23:19Z

Laurent Batlles has been tipped to take over from outgoing Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian.

Foot Mercato believes that the Troyes head coach is high on the Ligue 1 side's shortlist.