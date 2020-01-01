Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sarri closing in on his next club

The Italian coach is keen to work again

Former Chelsea and Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is attracting interest from several Serie A sides, reports Tutto Mercato Web.

Fiorentina and Roma are looming as his most likely destinations at this stage.

Sarri was sacked by Juventus at the end of last season but is still contracted to the club and is currrently seeking a termination to allow him to work again.