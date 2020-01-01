Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd targeting Bayern's Tolisso

The Gunners are eyeing the Brazilian

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto has emerged as a target for Arsenal, report the Express.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has been told he won't be needed at Camp Nou next season, sparking interest from Chelsea, Ajax and Sevilla.

Mikel Arteta is now also eager for the Gunners to make a move but the club are wary they could be priced out of a move for the 30-year-old, who would only be used as back-up to Bernd Leno.