Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd target Frankfurt striker Silva

Edinson Cavani intends to stay at Manchester United for the 2021-22 campaign regardless of how the rest of this season pans out, per The Telegraph.

The striker hopes to remain at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils able to activate a one-year extension if they so choose.

Cavani has been a key player in United's remarkable title tilt this season and though they have faded in recent weeks, there is enough suggestion that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are on the right track.