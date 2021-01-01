Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba and Haaland on Xavi's Barca wishlist

The French midfielder is at the top of Xavi's wishlist (El Nacional)

Paul Pogba is one of four players that Xavi has identified as signings he wants at Barcelona, according to El Nacional.

Pogba's contract with Manchester United ends at the end of the season, and Xavi would like to see the club make a push to bring him to Spain.

Also on Xavi's wishlist is another Mino Raiola client, Erling Haaland, along with Dani Olmo and Jules Kounde.