Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus plan £150m Van Dijk bid

Juventus plan £150m Van Dijk bid
Move would restore Dutchman as world's most expensive defender
Juventus are looking to smash the transfer world record for a defender with an approach for Virgil van Dijk, claims the Sun.
Van Dijk is widely recognised as one of the cornerstones of Liverpool's incredible recent record, adding steel to the Reds' defence.
And Juve hope to make the Merseysiders an irresistible £150 million ($198m) offer that would make the Netherlands international the world's most expensive defender for a second time.
Saudi prince still wants Man Utd takeover
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman is still keen on buying Manchester United, according to the Mirror.
Salman has most recently been linked with a takeover of Newcastle United, having seen his bid for the Reds rebuffed by the Glazer family.
But despite reports that an agreement was close with Newcastle, Old Trafford remains his favoured destination in the Premier League.
Bergwijn sacrificed £6m to join Mourinho's Spurs
New Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn relinquished a lucrative payout in order to join the Premier League club, claims the Mirror.
Bergwijn should have been in line to receive £6 million ($8m) under the terms of his PSV contract as his percentage of the deal that took him to Spurs.
But so desperate was he to finalise the move that he renounced the clause in order to simplify negotiations between the two clubs.
Man Utd make Koulibaly top summer priority
Napoli star has been repeatedly linked to Old Trafford over last year
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is at the top of Manchester United's summer transfer wishlist, claims the Daily Star.
The 28-year-old has been linked with the Reds on a number of occasions, but a move is yet to materialise.
But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees him as the perfect partner to Harry Maguire and will not take no for an answer when the window re-opens.
Southampton want Celtic's Ntcham
Southampton are keen on a summer deal for Celtic midfielder Cedric Ntcham, according to the Sun.
Ntcham, 23, was previously on the books at Manchester City and is now impressing in Scotland.